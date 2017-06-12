Chet’s Randoms for 6/10/17

Here are some random facts…

Australia means “southern” in Latin. It got that name because an explorer in the late 1700s said it was impossible that there’d be any other land further south. Antarctica, obviously, hadn’t been discovered yet.

As of 2008, the company Nokia moved all of its operations out of the city it was named after: Nokia, Finland.

The number 187 became connected to murder because Section 187 of the California Penal Code legally defines murder.

The first-ever comic book convention was in New York in 1964. And the very first person to buy a ticket was . . . 15-year-old George R.R. Martin, the author of the “Game of Thrones” books.

A guy named Nolan Bushnell invented the video game “Pong” . . . founded Atari . . . AND founded Chuck E. Cheese.