Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

DJ Khaled Shares ‘Grateful’ Cover Art Featuring Son Asahd

Father and son wear matching suits on the album cover. June 12, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled took to social media this afternoon (June 12) to reveal the cover art from this forthcoming studio album Grateful.

Related: DJ Khaled Explains what DJ Khaled Does

The artwork features Khaled and his son Asahd in matching blue suits and is generally adorable.

The album a star-studded affair, the double disc set features Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rihanna, Drake, Justin Biber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos to name a few.

Grateful drops on June 23, check out the artwork below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live