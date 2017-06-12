Spence’s Challenge: Monday, June 12th

SPENCE GOES DOWN! Losing for only the 3rd time EVER, Spence gives up his 48 game win streak! Tori Beaudreau wins $2273.00! The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot will restart back at $25 on Tuesday! Think you have what it takes to win the cash? If you can tie Spence you’ll win all of the money in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, and we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Which reality show has suspencded production over alligations of misconduct? A: BACHELOR IN PARADISE
- Whiose autographed jersey did former NBA player Darius Miles sell for $1500 in bankruptcy sale? A: LEBRON JAMES
- Freeze is the mascot for which professional sports team? A: ATLANTA BRAVES
- What former president apparently flies commercial and likes to shake the hand of every person on the plane? A: JIMMY CARTER
- After just one season of playing Alex Quinn, Jennifer will not return for Season 15 of what show? A: NCIS