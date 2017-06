Police Officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were tragically shot and killed in June of 2014 after a couple went haywire near a local Walmart. Alyn Becks son, Daxton Beck, graduated from Arbor View high school last week, and he wasn’t alone… More than 100 Las Vegas Metro Police officers attended the graduation! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

