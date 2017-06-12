Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Will You Be Mr. Dad Bod 2017?

June 12, 2017 8:39 AM By Spence
dad bod

Are you uber-proud of that dad bod? Sure, you’ve let yourself go but now you can use that to your advantage to win prizes by entering the 7th Annual Mr. Dad Bod 2017.

For your efforts you could win delicious Mexican food for that dad bod from Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina (Trop & Ft. Apache) a bunch of beer for your dad bod from Bubby’s University (Hualapai & Peace Way). We even have some Chick-fil-A for you, just for playing.

We’ll need you in studio, 7255 S. Tenaya, Suite 100 (c/o Tenaya & Warm Springs) on Friday, June 16th by 7:45am. More details to come.

