Chet’s Randoms for 6/13/17

Here are some random facts…

Meerkats are more likely to kill each other than any other mammals. Almost 20% of meerkats are killed by members of the same species.

More nickels were made in 1964 than any other year. It’s because people were hoarding them because they mistakenly thought they were made with silver, so the U.S. Mint increased production. About three billion nickels wound up being made.

The founder of Timex watches picked the name in honor of his father . . . because his father loved reading “Time” magazine and using Kleenex.

The term “anorexia” was created by a British doctor in the 1800s named Sir William Gull. And there are theories that he might’ve been JACK THE RIPPER.

The “Guinness Book of World Records” holds a world record . . . for being the best-selling copyrighted book of all time, even ahead of Webster’s dictionary.