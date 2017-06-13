DJ Khaled Unveils Custom Jordans

DJ Khaled has his own custom Jordans.
Khaled took to social media this afternoon (June 13) to reveal the Grateful 3’s in a short video clip.
“GOD IS THE GREATEST! I introduce to you the #GRATEFUL3!” he wrote. “Brought to you by #DJKHALED #WETHEBEST #JORDAN !! @jumpman23 ! Dreams that turn into reality !! Wow!! I have my own @jumpman23 !”
Check out Khaled’s new kicks below.
GOD IS THE GREATEST! I introduce to you the #GRATEFUL3! Brought to you by #DJKHALED #WETHEBEST #JORDAN !! @jumpman23 ! Dreams that turn in to reality !! Wow!! I have my own @jumpman23 ! THANK YOU TO THE ENTIRE @jumpman23 team! MICHAEL JORDAN THANK YOU! REGGIE SAUNDERS THANK YOU! OH YEAH ITS OFFICIAL #WeTheBest #JORDAN 🔑 #Pre-Order #GRATEFUL now at djkhaled.shop.musictoday.com/store for a chance to win a pair of the Khaled #GRATEFUL 3’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥 🎥 @IvanBerrios
