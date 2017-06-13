Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

P1’s Court: Love Note…

June 13, 2017 9:22 AM By Chet Buchanan
P1 Celeste works at a local casino on the strip and recently met a new guy that works in her department. The two had a very good 30 minute conversation, and afterwards Celeste returned to her car to find a note… The note read “Celeste, Hi: I really enjoyed our chat at lunch. You seem pretty Awesome!! Lets grab a drink sometime.” Is this a sweet gesture? Or is it really creepy? And how did he know which car she drives?

Judge Buchanan opened this case up to the P1 Jury, Find out the verdict, Below!

