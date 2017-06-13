Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, June 13th

Spence redeems himself! Winning his first game since losing to P1 Tori Beaudreau yesterday… Adding the first $25.00 into the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $123! Want to win the cash?Just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge, want to win the $1000 bonus? Beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!