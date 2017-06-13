Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, June 13th

Spence redeems himself! Winning his first game since losing to P1 Tori Beaudreau yesterday… Adding the first $25.00 into the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $123! Want to win the cash?Just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge, want to win the $1000 bonus? Beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Which pop star just teamed up with Starbucks to curate the Cups of Kindness Collection? A: LADY GAGA
- The Indianapolis Colts waived the son of which Baseball Hall Of Farmer? A: KEN GRIFFEY JR
- If the Cincinnati Reds Zack Cozart makes the All-Star team this year … and it looks like he will… his teammate Joey Votto owes him what? A: DONKEY
- Who had to postpone future shows of the Total Package Tour after getting injured Saturday? A: PAULA ABDUL
- TV personality Jedediah Bila is getting married! What show is she presently on? A: THE VIEW