Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, June 13th

June 13, 2017 9:10 AM By Spence
Spence redeems himself! Winning his first game since losing to P1 Tori Beaudreau yesterday… Adding the first $25.00 into the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $123! Want to win the cash?Just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge, want to win the $1000 bonus? Beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Which pop star just teamed up with Starbucks to curate the Cups of Kindness Collection?      A: LADY GAGA
  2. The Indianapolis Colts waived the son of which Baseball Hall Of Farmer?      A: KEN GRIFFEY JR
  3. If the Cincinnati Reds Zack Cozart makes the All-Star team this year … and it looks like he will… his teammate Joey Votto owes him what?      A: DONKEY
  4. Who had to postpone future shows of the Total Package Tour after getting injured Saturday?      A: PAULA ABDUL
  5. TV personality Jedediah Bila is getting married! What show is she presently on?      A: THE VIEW
