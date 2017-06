Ryan Hamilton is a lifelong cubs fan who noticed something peculiar after the Cubs vs. Cardinals game Saturday… Ryan was in an elevated area and watched an older blind gentleman struggled to move through crowds of Cubs fans, and try to get a cab. Suddenly, a young women, who was leaving a nearby return, ditched her friends, grabbed the older mans hand, and help him find a cab home. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

