Chet’s Randoms for 6/14/17

June 14, 2017 9:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts…

In Quebec, it’s illegal for a woman to take her husband’s last name after they get married.

If bees were paid minimum wage, a jar of honey would cost $182,000 in labor.

A Swedish music producer named Morten Lindberg has the most Grammy nominations without a win, at 20. Snoop Dogg and Brian McKnight are tied for second . . . they’re both 0-for-17.

George R.R. Martin has written all of the “Game of Thrones” books using a computer that’s at least 25 years old. It doesn’t even have Windows on it, just the DOS operating system . . . and he uses the 1980s word processing program WordStar.

There are at least twice as many kangaroos in Australia as people. There are about 50 million kangaroos and 24 million people.

