Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, June 14th

- August 26th had been reserved with the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a potential Mayweather-McGregor fight. Whose side made… and has now retracted… that reservation? A: FLOYD MAYWEATHER
- What did Demi Moore reveal to Jimmy Fallon that she was missing? A: HER TWO FRONT TEETH
- A hospital in which city separated conjoined twins on Tuesday? A: PHILADELPHIA
- The Seattle Mariners announced their stadium will have a new name after 2018. Who went public with their desire to have it named after them? A: CRISSY TEIGEN
- It looks like it’s for real! SNL’s Colin host was spotted holding hands at dinner with whom? A: SCARLETT JOHANSSON