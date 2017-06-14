Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, June 14th

June 14, 2017 9:16 AM By Spence
Five Questions… Thirty Seconds… One chance to win up to $1148.00! Will you win the money next? Just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge and win the $148 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. August 26th had been reserved with the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a potential Mayweather-McGregor fight. Whose side made… and has now retracted… that reservation?       A: FLOYD MAYWEATHER
  2. What did Demi Moore reveal to Jimmy Fallon that she was missing?     A: HER TWO FRONT TEETH
  3. A hospital in which city separated conjoined twins on Tuesday?      A: PHILADELPHIA
  4. The Seattle Mariners announced their stadium will have a new name after 2018. Who went public with their desire to have it named after them?      A: CRISSY TEIGEN
  5. It looks like it’s for real! SNL’s Colin host was spotted holding hands at dinner with whom?     A: SCARLETT JOHANSSON
