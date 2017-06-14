The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/14/17

A man was heading for a night out with some friends at a local bar in Wausau,Wisconsin. He parked at a nearby parking meter, put in some quarters, and (like most of us) drank the night away… The man returned to his car, only to leave a note that read “Please take pity on me … I walked home, safe choices.”

Well, later that night when the meter was up, a police officer found the car and the note. The police officer issued a warning reading “Pity Granted,” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

