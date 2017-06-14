Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Get Matching Tattoos

Nothing says "tough guy" like a butterfly. June 14, 2017 4:51 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

Rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner decided to get matching tattoos to show their love. In keeping with the spirit of Scott’s recently released “Butterfly Effect” single — and maybe to keep the promotional train rollin’ — the couple inked their ankles with, what else, butterflies.

Scott also started to shoot a video for “Butterfly Effect” last week. Maybe the director will agree to insert a close up of the rapper’s fierce new ink?

The couple debuted their body art Monday night (June 13) on Snapchat, and Scott shared a shot on Instagram of Jenner exiting a private jet; the caption reads, “BUTTERFLY EFFECT 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋.”

He also tweeted, “Legit happiest day of my life.” But is he referring to his latest single, his relationship or the new tattoo? There’s nothing like a new tattoo.

