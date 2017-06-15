Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 6/15/17

June 15, 2017 9:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

Here are some random facts…

Golfers who win The Masters get to keep their green jacket for a year . . . but then they have to return it.  It gets put in a closet, and then they can wear it whenever they visit from that point on.

You’ve promised that you won’t use iTunes to make nuclear or chemical weapons, and you don’t even realize it.  There’s a line in the terms and conditions you agreed to that prohibits it.

Canadians are so polite that this is necessary:  In Ontario, Canada there’s a law that saying “Sorry” is not an admission of guilt.

Before Hugo Boss became an international fashion company, they made uniforms for the Nazis.  No one knew until 1997, when the company showed up on a list of Swiss bank accounts . . . and the company admitted their Nazi ties.

Americans always picture Godzilla being GREEN . . . but in the Japanese movies, he was NEVER green.  He was always charcoal gray.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live