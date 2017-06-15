Chet’s Randoms for 6/15/17

Here are some random facts…

Golfers who win The Masters get to keep their green jacket for a year . . . but then they have to return it. It gets put in a closet, and then they can wear it whenever they visit from that point on.

You’ve promised that you won’t use iTunes to make nuclear or chemical weapons, and you don’t even realize it. There’s a line in the terms and conditions you agreed to that prohibits it.

Canadians are so polite that this is necessary: In Ontario, Canada there’s a law that saying “Sorry” is not an admission of guilt.

Before Hugo Boss became an international fashion company, they made uniforms for the Nazis. No one knew until 1997, when the company showed up on a list of Swiss bank accounts . . . and the company admitted their Nazi ties.

Americans always picture Godzilla being GREEN . . . but in the Japanese movies, he was NEVER green. He was always charcoal gray.