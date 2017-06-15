Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, June 15th

June 15, 2017 9:23 AM By Chet Buchanan
Spence won his 3rd game in a row today, adding another $25.00 into the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, for a new grand total of $173! Want to win the cash?Just Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Ben Stiller starred in a charity video for Omaze that reunited the cast of which iconic movie?    A: DODGEBALL
  2. Elizabeth banks called out which legendary Hollywood director for not casting women in leading roles?    A: STEVEN SPIELBERG
  3. Immediately after the fight was announced Connor McGregor trolled Floyd Mayweather on Twitter… posting a picture of whom?   A: FLOYD’S DAD-FLOYD MAYWEATHER SR.
  4. Two teenagers were rescued yesterday after spending three days lost in pitch black tunnels beneath what city?      A: PARIS
  5. What sport do we know the name “Myles Garret” from?     A: FOOTBALL
