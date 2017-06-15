Spivey Podcast For Thursday, June 15th, 2017

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. In today’s edition: Lavette was recently hired as a bus driver and she has and feeling about it, should she quit? Tine has been dating a guy for 5 months but she has a very busy job, does she have time for a boyfriend? Cynthia’s dad passed away in 2011 and she wants to check up on him…

Chet’s wife Amy also made an appearance on the show today to ask Gary a question, Listen Below!

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a. Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s