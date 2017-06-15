The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/15/17

It was just another normal day for Shelby Hennick in Santa Maria California, until she received a phone call that her grandmother was in the hospital. Unfortunately, Shelby’s grandmother had a bad reaction to her new medication and needed immediate care… Over the phone, her grandmother told Shelby that she missed her dog. So what did Shelby do? She went to grandma’s house, found a baby towel, and took her new ‘baby’ to visit grandma in the hospital! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

