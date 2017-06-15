Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Win Tickets for Disney’s Summer of Heroes

June 15, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Contests, Disney, Guardians of the Galaxy, KLUC, Las Vegas, Summer of Heroes

Introducing Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure Park. Listen all week for a chance to experience all the fun from KLUC, including the new Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! You’ll love all the music and fun as you help Rocket Raccoon save his friends – all courtesy of KLUC!

Listen through June 23 for your chance to play Hi-Lo…guess the winning number and you win 4 Disneyland Resort Two Day, One Park per day tickets good for admission to Disneyland or Disney California Adventure Park.

Check out the official Hi-Lo I Wanna Go to Disneyland contest rules.

