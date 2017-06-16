Chet’s Randoms for 6/16/17

Here are some random facts…

The British pound is the oldest currency that’s still in use. It was established 1,200 years ago.

Barbra Streisand‘s first name was originally spelled B-A-R-B-A-R-A, but she legally changed it in her early 20s and got rid of the “A” in the middle because she said she HATED the original spelling.

98% of the atoms that currently make up your body are different than the atoms that made you up last year. So, technically, you’re almost an entirely different person now than you were a year ago.

Benjamin Harrison was elected president in 1888, and was the first U.S. president to have electricity in the White House . . . but he never touched the light switches because he was afraid of getting electrocuted.

Cats can actually survive drinking ocean water. Their kidneys can filter out the salt and use the water for hydration . . . our kidneys can’t.