Actor, country music singer, and stand-up comedic legend, “Larry the Cable Guy” joined Chet, Spence, & Kayla today to give some inside details about his role in Disney’s new “Cars 3” movie!

Cars 3 takes you on a whole new adventure with your favorite race cars Lightning McQueen, Mator the Tow-Truck, and Cruz Ramirez as they race there way to the top! McQueen faces all new challenges and challengers after he feels left out of the sport he loves… The star race-car finds himself at odds and only with the help of his mentor will he climb his way back!

Cars 3 is out now in a theater near you! Find out if Lighting McQueen can be a winning race-car again! Larry the Cable Guy gave Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo some inside details on the new movie, Listen Below!