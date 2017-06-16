Today, a new champion was crowned… in The 7th Annual Mr. Dad Bod competition!

This years lucky contestants: Jessie The Showfilla, Michael, Andrew, and Mr. Tim.

Three different competitions: Jumping-Jacks, Hula-Hoop, and Belly-Bongo.

Who will win? Well, after several minutes of intense deliberation… it’s been determined… CONGRATULATIONS TIM, YOU ARE MR. DAD BOD 2017!

Find out how Tim jumped, hula’d, and bongo’d his way to the finish line, Below!

Thank you to Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina (Trop & Ft. Apache), Bubby’s University (Hualapai & Peace Way)Chick-fil-A, and the Las Vegas 51’s.

Watch the Facebook Live video, below.