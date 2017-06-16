Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mr. Dad Bod 2017

June 16, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Intern Sammich, Kayla, Spence

Today, a new champion was crowned… in The 7th Annual Mr. Dad Bod competition! 

This years lucky contestants: Jessie The Showfilla, Michael, Andrew, and Mr. Tim.

Three different competitions: Jumping-Jacks, Hula-Hoop, and Belly-Bongo.

Who will win? Well, after several minutes of intense deliberation… it’s been determined… CONGRATULATIONS TIM, YOU ARE MR. DAD BOD 2017!  

Find out how Tim jumped, hula’d, and bongo’d his way to the finish line, Below! 

Thank you to Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina (Trop & Ft. Apache), Bubby’s University (Hualapai & Peace Way)Chick-fil-A, and the Las Vegas 51’s.

Watch the Facebook Live video, below.

