Spence’s Song of the Week

For Father’s everywhere and the dad bods they display so proudly, here is a song for you. The official anthem of “Mr. Dad Bod 2017,” see Spence’s newest original track, “Dad Bod,” featuring the Dad Bod Dancers





Sometimes ya got it. Sometimes ya don’t. Most times Spence don’t got it as exhibited by this song.Spence had a song idea that went nowhere so he was forced to make something up. Here is “I Got Nothin’.”Intern Sammich is a twin. His sister, Michelle, is a Rebel Girl. Spence takes great pleasure in taunting Sammich about his twin sister and thus, “Sammich’s Twin Sister.”You will never listen to thecollabo of “Despacito” the same way again. It’s “Dos Burritos.”Spence went out of his way to create a Mother’s Day masterpiece. With the utmost confidence and humility, we think he may have done it. A special dedication to YOUR mother, see the video for “Say Hi To Your Mom for Me.”Everything is “Unhealthy,” including this parody of“Heavy.”It was our first 4/20 in Las Vegas where weed was legal. Spence felt it necessary to honor this special day in history with song. Enjoy, “The Weed National Anthem.”