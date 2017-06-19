Are You Smarter Than A Girl in Fuzzy Britches?

We unleashed Intern Sammich on EDC out at the Speedway with a microphone and some simple questions to test participants in the subjects of astronomy, ornithology and mathematics.

How would a girl in fuzzy britches do?

1.) What is the fastest bird on foot? (Stella, 23, San Francisco)

a. penguin

b. ostrich

c. hummingbird

2.) What planet is closest to the sun? (Janelle, 22, Toronto, Canada)

a. Mercury

b. Venus

c. Mars – cuz it’s hot.

3.) What’s the lowest prime number? (Jackie, 21, Chicago)

a. 2

b. 3

c. She forgot the question.

4.) What’s the largest South American country by area? (Nicole, 27, Los Angeles)

a. Kazakhstan

b. Brazil

c. South Asia

5.) A heptagon is a shape with how many sides? (Lydia, 19, Colorado)

a. 7

b. 6

c. 8



