Chet’s Randoms for 6/19/2017

Here are some random facts…

Jupiter is the oldest planet in the solar system.

Julianne Moore won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the movie “Still Alice” a few years ago. It was directed by a guy named Wash West, who got his start by directing gay porn. (Careful!) (Including a film called “Dr. Jerkoff & Mr. Hard”.)

Before Chumbawamba had their giant pop hit “Tubthumping” in 1997, they were an anarchic and politically charged punk band.

Tinder, OkCupid, and Match.com are all owned by the same company . . . it’s called IAC/InterActive Corp. They also own lots of other sites and apps, including Vimeo, The Daily Beast, Dictionary.com, Ask.com, and CollegeHumor.

After “Top Gun” came out, the number of men joining the Navy to become Naval pilots went up 500%.