Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 6/19/2017

June 19, 2017 9:45 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

Here are some random facts…

Jupiter is the oldest planet in the solar system.

Julianne Moore won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the movie “Still Alice” a few years ago. It was directed by a guy named Wash West, who got his start by directing gay porn.  (Careful!)  (Including a film called “Dr. Jerkoff & Mr. Hard”.)

Before Chumbawamba had their giant pop hit “Tubthumping” in 1997, they were an anarchic and politically charged punk band.

Tinder, OkCupid, and Match.com are all owned by the same company . . . it’s called IAC/InterActive Corp. They also own lots of other sites and apps, including Vimeo, The Daily Beast, Dictionary.com, Ask.com, and CollegeHumor.

After “Top Gun” came out, the number of men joining the Navy to become Naval pilots went up 500%.

More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live