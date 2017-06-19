Jay Z to release New Album ‘4:44’ on June 30

Jay Z has another big announcement to make. His new album 4:44 will drop at 12:01 a.m. on June 30.

Related: Beyoncé & Jay Z Welcome Twins

The legendary rapper revealed the news this morning (June 19), not too long after his wife Beyoncé gave birth to twins last week. In addition to being available for purchase, 4:44 will be offered to 45 million postpaid and prepaid TIDAL and Sprint subscribers.

The partnership between the two companies will entitle all Sprint customers to a half-year trial of TIDAL HiFi. New Boost Mobile customers can subscribe during the activation process in-store or online at boostmobile.com. Existing customers can add the monthly subscription online via My Account, in-store, or by phone. New TIDAL members worldwide can visit TIDAL.com/Try-now.

4:44 will be Jay Z’s 13th studio album and his first since Magna Carta Holy Grail, which was released in 2013. The promotional machine for 4:44 started revving up last week when the numbers “4:44″ and “6.30.17” began popping up on posters and online. Then late last night, Tidal teased the album in a video. Just after midnight, Jay’s camp posted the news on Twitter.

The birth of Jay Z’s first new release in four years follows the news over the weekend that he and his superstar wife, Beyoncé, had twins. TMZ reports that one is a boy and the other is a girl, but the news has yet to be confirmed.

In addition, Jay Z recently became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, and was rewarded with a video tribute by former President Barack Obama.

No track titles or album collaborators have been revealed.