Spence’s Challenge: Monday, June 19th

When’s there is $1,173 on the line, you better come prepared…. unfortunately Peggy was not. So that means you need to study up P1s. You could walk home with $1,198 if you beat Spence on Tuesday at 7:25a.
HERE, we’ll even give you Monday’s answers for reference:
- The Boston Celtics will supposedly announce today that they are trading the number one pick in this year’s NBA draft to which team? A: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
- What movie was number one at the box office this weekend? A: CARS 3
- Which famous actor got mixed up in a Malaysian money laundering scheme and had to turn over a bunch of stuff to the government? A: LEONARDO DICAPRIO
- Former Nickelodeon child star Josh Peck got married this weekend. What show is he best known for? A: DRAKE AND JOSH
- Bill Cosby’s wife sparked outrage with her comments following the mistrial in his court case. What is her name? A: CAMILLE