Spence’s Challenge: Monday, June 19th

June 19, 2017 8:58 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 76ers, 98.5, Boston Celtics, Cars 3, Chet Buchanan, drake and josh, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, leonardo dicaprio, money, morning zoo, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, win cash

When’s there is $1,173 on the line, you better come prepared…. unfortunately Peggy was not. So that means you need to study up P1s. You could walk home with $1,198 if you beat Spence on Tuesday at 7:25a.

HERE, we’ll even give you Monday’s answers for reference:

  1. The Boston Celtics will supposedly announce today that they are trading the number one pick in this year’s NBA draft to which team?              A: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
  2. What movie was number one at the box office this weekend?              A: CARS 3
  3. Which famous actor got mixed up in a Malaysian money laundering scheme and had to turn over a bunch of stuff to the government?                   A: LEONARDO DICAPRIO
  4. Former Nickelodeon child star Josh Peck got married this weekend. What show is he best known for?             A: DRAKE AND JOSH
  5. Bill Cosby’s wife sparked outrage with her comments following the mistrial in his court case. What is her name?            A: CAMILLE
