The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/19/17

June 19, 2017 9:14 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
A giant lobster, Louie the Lobster is believed to be 132 years old, was released into the wild Friday after spending two decades in a tank at a Long Island clam bar.  Louie the Lobster a 22 pounder was set free on Friday by speedboat to his new home near the Atlantic beach reef in honor of National Lobster week, said Butch Yamali, owner of Peter’s Clam Bar in Hempstead.  Louie, who is missing a claw, came with the restaurant when Yamali bought the place four years ago.  He was one of New York’s oldest lobsters in captivity, according to past reports. The world’s oldest was believed to be 140.  Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

