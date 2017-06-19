Twenty One Pilots ‘Can’t Stand’ Coachella

By Abby Hassler

Twenty One Pilots shared their feelings about Coachella during their headlining set at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE, this past Friday night (June 16).

Frontman Tyler Joseph told the crowd, “It’s not that we don’t like Coachella, it’s just that we can’t stand it.” He continued by saying that they would rather perform for the Firefly crowd “any day.”

A little innocent crowd riling? Or is Joseph starting beef with the Indo festival and its attendees?

Watch video of the incident below via TMZ.