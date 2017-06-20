Chet’s Randoms for 6/20/2017

Here are some random facts…

Ventriloquism started as a religious practice. The ancient Greeks called it gastromancy, and they believed the ventriloquist was getting messages from spirits in their stomach and revealing them through a dummy.

The original name for Frank Sinatra’s song “New York, New York” was “Theme From New York, New York”, and it was the theme song for the Martin Scorsese movie “New York New York” in 1977. That version was performed by Liza Minnelli. Sinatra re-recorded his own version in 1979 that became the version everyone knows.

The Stanley Cup can hold 23 beers. (That’s 23 12-ounce bottles . . . or just over two gallons.)

If all of the gold in the world was melted down, it would fit into less than three-and-a-half Olympic swimming pools.

Johnny Cash’s birth name wasn’t Johnny . . . he didn’t have ANY first name. His parents gave him initials, J.R., because they couldn’t think of a name. When he enlisted in the Air Force, they said he needed a name . . . so he picked John.