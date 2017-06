After a long 9 months for Intern Sammich at the Chet Buchanan School of Broadcasting, he has shown nothing but resilience, resistance, hard work, and dedication of the only the Highest Standards!

Now… It’s time to make it official… Intern Sammich has graduated and earned himself a new title… Introducing: “Lasso” the new “Executive (executive) Producer” of Chet Buchanan and The Morning Zoo!

Listen to Lasso’s Graduation Ceremony Below!