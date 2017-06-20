Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

SIR – “My Name”

June 20, 2017 9:44 PM By A.D.
Filed Under: A.D., my name, sir

I used to go to school with this guy SIR. And to be frank I always looked up to him for some reason. Couldn’t pinpoint it at the time but now I’m starting to see it. He always had a smile on, he didn’t have a problem showing he was having a good time. When SIR laughed he forced you to laugh with him just because the energy was so RIGHT.

What makes this wild is that he had already been through so much in life by the time I met him. I’m sure we conversed about it but we didn’t have to because I was already listening to his music and absorbed what he spilled into it.

That brings me to the next point – he really IS one of the best ‘spitters’ I know. With that being said, here is his latest record, “My Name.” He spazzed on it per usual…

