Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, June 20th

June 20, 2017 9:59 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence took home his 5th win in a row today, adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you want to win tons of cash? Just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge and you could win $223! Beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Which Hip-Hop legend has changed the way they spell their name, again… this time restoring the hyphen and spelling it in all capital letters?       A: JAY-Z
  2. Talks to revive Tim Allen’s show “Last Man Standing” have broken down with which network?      A: CMT
  3. A potential bidding war is brewing between Fox and NBC for the services of which NASCAR driver?      A: DALE EARNAHRT JR
  4. Three produce company workers were arrested last Wednesday for stealing around $300,000 worth of what fruit?     A: AVOCADOS
  5. Oddly, over the weekend it came out that Seth Rogen had been had been blocked on Twitter by whom?     A: ROB SCHNEIDER 
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live