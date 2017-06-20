Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, June 20th

Spence took home his 5th win in a row today, adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you want to win tons of cash? Just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge and you could win $223! Beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Which Hip-Hop legend has changed the way they spell their name, again… this time restoring the hyphen and spelling it in all capital letters? A: JAY-Z
- Talks to revive Tim Allen’s show “Last Man Standing” have broken down with which network? A: CMT
- A potential bidding war is brewing between Fox and NBC for the services of which NASCAR driver? A: DALE EARNAHRT JR
- Three produce company workers were arrested last Wednesday for stealing around $300,000 worth of what fruit? A: AVOCADOS
- Oddly, over the weekend it came out that Seth Rogen had been had been blocked on Twitter by whom? A: ROB SCHNEIDER