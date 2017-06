Flames from the Carpenter 1 fire in the Spring Mountains range early on July 6, 2013 in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada. More than 9,000 acres have burned since lightning sparked the blaze in Carpenter Canyon on the Pahrump, Nevada side of Mount Charleston on Monday. More than 400 firefighters are battling the as yet uncontained wildfire which crested the peak of Mount Charleston on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of 520 people as it began descending the east side of the mountain, about 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Smoke and flames from the Carpenter 1 fire are seen along a ridgeline in the Spring Mountains range early on July 6, 2013 in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)