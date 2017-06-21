Chet’s Randoms for 6/21/2017

Here are some random facts…

“Saved By the Bell: The New Class” had a longer run than the original “Saved By the Bell” and produced more episodes.

“Midnight Train to Georgia” was originally called “Midnight Plane to Houston” . . . because the songwriter was talking with Farrah Fawcett and she said she was taking a midnight plane to Houston to see her family.

There are several animals that are immune to snake and scorpion venom, including pigs, hedgehogs, and skunks.

Cats sleep so much that by the time they turn nine years old, they’ve only been awake about three years.

King Olaf V of Norway competed in the Olympics while he was king . . . but not just because he could, because he was actually really good at SAILING. He won a gold medal at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam.