Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, June 21st

June 21, 2017 9:16 AM By Chet Buchanan
Another win for Spence means another $25 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Think you have what it takes to win the cash? Five questions, thirty seconds, tie Spence and win $248.00, beat Spence, and win the $1,000 bonus! Pratce, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The Lakers traded former number two pick in the draft DeAngelo Russell to which team?    A: BROOKLYN NETS
  2. What three time Oscar winner for Best Actor is said to be retiring?    A: DANIEL DAY-LEWIS
  3. What big time golfer has reportedly parted ways with his caddie… named “Bones?”     A: PHIL MICKELSON
  4. One of Tom Cruise’s exes turned 50 yesterday. Who?     A: NICOLE KIDMAN
  5. Which company will make the jerseys for the Golden Knights… and all 31 NHL teams?      A: ADIDAS
