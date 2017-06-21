Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, June 21st

Another win for Spence means another $25 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Think you have what it takes to win the cash? Five questions, thirty seconds, tie Spence and win $248.00, beat Spence, and win the $1,000 bonus! Pratce, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- The Lakers traded former number two pick in the draft DeAngelo Russell to which team? A: BROOKLYN NETS
- What three time Oscar winner for Best Actor is said to be retiring? A: DANIEL DAY-LEWIS
- What big time golfer has reportedly parted ways with his caddie… named “Bones?” A: PHIL MICKELSON
- One of Tom Cruise’s exes turned 50 yesterday. Who? A: NICOLE KIDMAN
- Which company will make the jerseys for the Golden Knights… and all 31 NHL teams? A: ADIDAS