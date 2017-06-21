Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/21/17

June 21, 2017 9:20 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

Four proud police officers welcomed their daughters into the Cleveland Police Department this year, after they had graduated from the Cleveland Police Academy. The four women joined a group of sixteen other female police officers who were also graduating from the police academy. Jennifer Dziuba, Victoria Hahn, Anglly Gavria and Carlee Seroka were so inspired by their fathers, that they joined the force themselves, and nothing makes a dad happier, than to see his daughter follow in his footsteps… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live