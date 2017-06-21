The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/21/17

Four proud police officers welcomed their daughters into the Cleveland Police Department this year, after they had graduated from the Cleveland Police Academy. The four women joined a group of sixteen other female police officers who were also graduating from the police academy. Jennifer Dziuba, Victoria Hahn, Anglly Gavria and Carlee Seroka were so inspired by their fathers, that they joined the force themselves, and nothing makes a dad happier, than to see his daughter follow in his footsteps… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am