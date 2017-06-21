TJ Miller’s Unforgettable Interview

Stand up comedy star TJ Miller joined Chet, Spence, & Kayla this morning to give some inside details about his performance at the Mirage this weekend, in one of the strangest interviews in Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo history! TJ Miller is not only one of the top comedians in the world, but he’s featured in some of your favorite movies like Deadpool, Cloverfield, and Transformers.

TJ Miller will be live at the Terry Fator theater this Saturday, June 24th in the Mirage Hotel and Casino. Tickets start at just $39.99 and can be purchased online at http://www.Mirage.com, for more information, CLICK HERE!

Listen to TJ Miller’s hilarious interview on today’s show and find out why Chet will never forget it, Below!