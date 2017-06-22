Chet’s Randoms for 6/22/2017

Here are some random facts…

The exclamation point didn’t become a standard key on the keyboard until 1970.

Even though it was just a novelty song, “Because I Got High” by Afroman was nominated for the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 2002. It lost toMissy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On”.

Congress passed a law in 1866 that no living person could appear on currency . . . after an official at the U.S. Treasury snuck himself onto a five-cent bill.

Hall and Oates met when they were both at a concert in Philadelphia . . . and a GANG fight broke out. They hopped in the same elevator to get away from gunshots, found out they both went to Temple University, and they became friends.

Mosquitoes have killed more people than all of the wars in history combined . . . by infecting tens of billions of people with diseases.