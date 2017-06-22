Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dis-invited from the Wedding? Kayla’s Keeping the Gift…

June 22, 2017 9:42 AM By Kayla
Have you ever been “dis-invited” from a wedding before? Kayla was recently invited to one of her high school friends wedding and as a gift, she bought Backstreet Boys tickets with meet & greet passes for the soon to be married couple…  Unfortunately, Kayla found out yesterday that she’s been dis-invited because “there’s not enough space at the venue to hold everyone they had originally invited.” So now what is she suppose to do with the gift? Does she still give it to them, or keep it for herself?

What would you do? Spence said he’d keep it! Kayla was on the fence, but claims she’d keep the gift… Listen, Below! 

