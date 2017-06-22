JAY-Z Pens Inspiring Call for Social Justice

JAY-Z has written a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter in which he discusses his work on the documentary series Time: The Kalief Browder Story and his forthcoming project Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.

Hova expressed his hope that these projects will help start a conversation about changes that are necessary, but he also calls on individuals to come together and become their own agents of change.”

“The power of one voice is strong, but when it comes to social justice, the power of our collective voices is unstoppable,” he writes. “Now is the time to recognize that through our voices we really can effect change. Some of us will do the important work locally at the micro level to awaken our neighbors. Some of us will work for progress regionally. And a few of us will be like Kalief Browder, a modern-day prophet whose death two years ago started a discussion that continues today about how poor, black juveniles are treated in the criminal justice system.”

“But social justice isn’t a political issue. It’s a human issue. It’s a story of empathy,” concludes. “When we are able to identify that we are all not perfect and have compassion for someone else, we can move forward as a society. Look around at what’s happening in your town and your city right now. Think small, and you can do much bigger things.”