Spivey Podcast For Thursday, June 22nd, 2017

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. In today’s edition: Norma’s is concerned because her brother has major anger issues and he’s been in jail for a week now, will he be okay? Karla’s daughter just turned 18 and she has severe depression problems, is the medication helping her? Crystals parents passed away last year, and she wants to make sure they’re both together now…

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a. Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s