The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/22/17

Xander is a 10 year old elementary school student at Harbourside Elementary in Sydney, N.S. Xander loves biker gear and wears leather vests to school sometimes… Unfortunately, almost every other kid at the school makes fun of Xander and bullies him for his vest. So what did he do? Well, the next morning he was personally escorted by over 200 bikers in a group called “Defenders of the Children.” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

