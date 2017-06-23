Dr. Luke & Kesha’s Mother Issue Statement on Defamation Dismissal

Dr. Luke has dismissed his defamation lawsuits against Pebe Sebert (Kesha’s mother). Today, the two parties issued a joint statement via the producer’s representative, in which Dr. Luke maintains his innocence, and Sebert acknowledges that she has no first-hand information regarding the incident in question. The larger legal battle between Dr. Luke and Kesha will continue in New York.

Read the full statement from Dr. Luke’s representative below.

Dr. Luke vigorously disputes and denies that he ever raped Kesha Sebert, and he is asserting claims of defamation in a New York court against Kesha Sebert for making statements to the contrary, which statements Dr. Luke adamantly maintains are false. Pebe admits she has no firsthand personal knowledge of the events occurring on the night of the alleged rape. Pebe was not present that night. At that time, Pebe was in Nashville, and Kesha was in Los Angeles. The dispute between Kesha and Dr. Luke about the events of that night is the subject of the New York case, and will be decided in that case. Accordingly, all parties believe it is appropriate to dismiss this Tennessee case and focus their attention on the New York case.

An additional statement from Sebert’s counsel reads:

Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert, is relieved that Dr. Luke has dismissed the two lawsuits he filed against her. As she said last year, this litigation has been a nightmare, and we are pleased it is now over.

The development is the latest in the ongoing legal battle between Dr. Luke and his one-time protege Kesha. Kesha has accused Dr. Luke of sexual and mental abuse. Dr. Luke has denied those claims and filed a countersuit.