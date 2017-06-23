5 Awesome P!nk Instagram Moments for National Pink Day

By Abby Hassler

Happy National Pink Day, everyone! On this unusual holiday which is usually associated with femininity, tenderness, sensitivity, and romanticism, we wanted to use the occasion to celebrate the amazingness that is P!nk, the artist, not the color.

The 37-year-old singer has been a powerful force in the music industry since she first joined the R&B girl group Choice in 1995 and the later embarked on her illustrious solo career.

After giving birth to her son, Jameson, Dec. 2016, the singer has been focusing on being a mom and writing music for her upcoming seventh studio album. During this time, she has gifted her fans with some hilarious and adorable social media videos to enjoy. Here are our top five:

She completed the 300-mile Chefs Cycle

Remember when she biked 300 miles for charity like the bad— she is? Chefs Cycle is an annual fundraising endurance event where chefs and celebrities participate in a three-day, 300-mile bike ride to raise money and awareness to support the No Kid Hungry organization.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 18, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

When she was a hypochondriac like all of us

P!nk isn’t just a fantastic singer, performer, mother and charity raiser, she’s also just like us. We’ve all come down with the flu or a common cold and felt like the world is ending. P!nk just isn’t ashamed to let her nearly 2 million followers know about her hypochondriac moments.

Every day is a new day #webmd #selfdiagnosedpsycho #healthupdate #welcometomyjourney A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

She shows off her stellar parenting skills

P!nk might have been wild in her youth, but these days she’s thoroughly enjoying and embracing being a parent. Despite this, she couldn’t help but take some well-placed jabs at internet haters commenting on her parenting style in this adorable video with her baby boy, once again proving she’s not someone you want to mess with.

Morning! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 19, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

When she just wasn’t having dance practice

P!nk is well known for her intense dance routines and aerobatic numbers at her shows, but that doesn’t mean she’s always up for practice. Just like the rest of us moaning about going to work on Mondays, P!nk hilariously proves that sometimes even superstars just aren’t feeling their dance practices.

Parenting life + touring = #delirious

Going on tour as a musician must be hard enough, but try adding in having to take care of a 5-month-old son and sassy six-year-old daughter Willow. Seems impossible? Not for P!nk it seems, as this video makes light of the #delirious packing process involving bring your entire family with you on tour.