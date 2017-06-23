Ron E Polo: REP Sessions 2: Classics (Mixtape)

This is the second installation of Polo’s Rep Session series, and he called it “Classics.”

Growing up Polo remembers listening to all the fire mixtapes heat up the summer and everyone’s beat would get murdered.

Weezy is the best example that comes to mind with the dedications, droughts, No ceilings, etc.

This session, Ron E Polo chose to rap over some classic hip hop tracks from Still Dre to 6 minutes of Death and currents banger from Humble to XO Tour Life.

He even threw in a few original classics too to make the tape complete. Let’s get the 13th rolling!