Chet’s Randoms for 6/26/17

The oldest cat in history lived to be 38 years and three days old . . . that’s about the equivalent of 169 in human years. It died in 2005.

The first live sporting event broadcast on ESPN was a professional softball game in 1979 between the Kentucky Bourbons and Milwaukee Schlitz.

During the Cold War, the government briefly considered a plan to mark a bunch of extra-large condoms as “medium” and airdrop them in the Soviet Union, to make the men there think their junk was considerably smaller than American men’s.

Britney Spears and Gerald Ford are 19th cousins.

In the novel “Forrest Gump”, Forrest is 6-foot-6, 242 pounds. The author, Winston Groom, says he pictured John Goodman playing him in a movie.