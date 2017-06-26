Spence’s Challenge: Monday, June 26th

Here is how is works: 5 Questions. 30 Seconds. Pop Culture, ripped from the headlines. AND The Terrible Herbst jackpot is always in play. Tie Spence and take home whatever is in the jackpot. BEAT HIM and get that PLUS and extra $1000.
We gave Spence a break on Friday….. so he came back swinging this morning. How would you have done against him??
- Which Major League Baseball team became the first team since 1924 to give up at least five runs in 20 straight games? A: BALTIMORE ORIOLES
- Martha is a three-year-old, 125 pound Neapolitan Mastiff that just won what title? A: WORLD’S UGLIEST DOG
- The tallest building west of the Mississippi just had it’s grand opening in which city? A: LOS ANGELES
- Who’s returning to major motion pictures for the first time in a decade, in a project directed by and starring their buddy Seth Green? A: MACAULEY CULKIN
- An MMA card that started with high hopes but turned out bizarre was held in New York City Saturday by which promoter? A: BELLATOR