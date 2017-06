I’ve been following this guy’s movement since I made my way out to Vegas. Sandee Bonita was the first person to get me hip.

He’s got a very original sound & a lot of good music! From “Mob Museum” to “Oscar Goodman” he puts on for the city in a major way.

We finally got together for a conversation and covered a lot of ground. Check it out below!

Shot & Produced by: Richie Griffin