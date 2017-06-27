Chet’s Randoms for 6/27/17

When a mosquito bites you, it needs to clear room in its body for the blood . . . so it pees on you.

“The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet” is the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history with 14 seasons. But that record is about to be tied . . . by “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, which has been renewed for a 13th and 14th season.

The age when a person is least likely to die is 10 as a male and nine as a female.

The busiest McDonald’s in the world is in Moscow, Russia. It serves at least 850,000 people per year, which is twice as much as the average American McDonald’s.

In every glass of water you drink, there’s at least one molecule of water that’s been on Earth since dinosaurs existed.